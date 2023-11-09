Freelance update: Jennifer George
ELLE UK and Harper’s Bazaar beauty editor Jennifer George has gone freelance. Jennifer will continue to cover all areas of beauty and health and is available for editorial commissions, brand copywriting and consultancy.
