Sarah Karmali announced as Multiplatform Director at ELLE
Hearst UK has appointed Sarah Karmali as multiplatform director at ELLE and Harper’s Bazaar UK. In this role, she will continue to oversee the digital output for Harper’s Bazaar alongside Lydia Slater, while also working closely with Kenya Hunt on digital strategy for ELLE.
