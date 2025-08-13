 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Sarah Karmali announced as Multiplatform Director at ELLE

Hearst UK
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Hearst UK has appointed Sarah Karmali as multiplatform director at ELLE and Harper’s Bazaar UK. In this role, she will continue to oversee the digital output for Harper’s Bazaar alongside Lydia Slater, while also working closely with Kenya Hunt on digital strategy for ELLE.

ELLE Harper’s Bazaar UK Kenya Hunt Lydia Slater Sarah Karmali

