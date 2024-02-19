 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Kara Kia joins Hearst UK from PORTER magazine

Hearst UK
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Hearst UK has appointed Kara Kia as fashion and beauty e-commerce editor. She will be working across multiple publications such as ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Esquire to optimise commerce content – particularly with brands on Skimlinks, Linkby, and with sustainable/B-Corp credentials. Kara was previously fashion content editor at PORTER magazine.

Cosmopolitan ELLE Esquire Good Housekeeping Harper's Bazaar Hearst UK Kara Kia PORTER magazine Red

