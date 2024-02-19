Kara Kia joins Hearst UK from PORTER magazine
Hearst UK has appointed Kara Kia as fashion and beauty e-commerce editor. She will be working across multiple publications such as ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Esquire to optimise commerce content – particularly with brands on Skimlinks, Linkby, and with sustainable/B-Corp credentials. Kara was previously fashion content editor at PORTER magazine.
