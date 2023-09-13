Freelance update: Kara Kia
NET-A-PORTER fashion content editor Kara Kia has left the title to go freelance.
Kara covers fashion and lifestyle features, branded content, and hosting for video. She can be contacted via info@kara-kia.com.
