News

Freelance Update: Alex Hering

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Alex Hering, previously Head of Video at Cosmopolitan UK has now gone freelance.

As head of video, Alex oversaw the end-to-end production of video and strategy for Cosmopolitan UK. Prior to this, Alex was a video editor and director at Net-A-Porter for their editorial magazines The EDIT and Porter.

Alex is looking for commercial or editorial work in the fashion, beauty, entertainment, and lifestyle sectors including editing, day-to-day production, brand consultancy, and marketing, from mid-April.

Alex Hering Cosmopolitan Freelance Journalist

