Freelance Update: Alex Hering
Alex Hering, previously Head of Video at Cosmopolitan UK has now gone freelance.
As head of video, Alex oversaw the end-to-end production of video and strategy for Cosmopolitan UK. Prior to this, Alex was a video editor and director at Net-A-Porter for their editorial magazines The EDIT and Porter.
Alex is looking for commercial or editorial work in the fashion, beauty, entertainment, and lifestyle sectors including editing, day-to-day production, brand consultancy, and marketing, from mid-April.
