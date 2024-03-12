 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance update: Rachel Hagan

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Daily Mirror world news reporter Rachel Hagan has left the title to go freelance.

Rachel writes about foreign affairs and human rights.

For the first month she will be working full-time on a freelancing basis for the BBC World Service‘s BBC Podcast The Global Story as a Journalist.

Daily Mirror Freelance Journalist Rachel Hagan

