Freelance update: Rachel Hagan
Daily Mirror world news reporter Rachel Hagan has left the title to go freelance.
Rachel writes about foreign affairs and human rights.
For the first month she will be working full-time on a freelancing basis for the BBC World Service‘s BBC Podcast The Global Story as a Journalist.
