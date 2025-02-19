 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Roisín Dervish-O’Kane appointed Acting Features Director at Cosmopolitan

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
13 hours ago
Roisín Dervish-O’Kane has been appointed acting features director at Cosmopolitan where she will be covering Harriet Hall’s leave.

Roisín would like to receive news, releases and non-entertainment interview opportunities across politics, women’s safety, feminism, digital culture, mental health, spirituality and female/reproductive health. All with a focus on women in their 20s and early 30s.

