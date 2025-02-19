Roisín Dervish-O’Kane appointed Acting Features Director at Cosmopolitan
Roisín Dervish-O’Kane has been appointed acting features director at Cosmopolitan where she will be covering Harriet Hall’s leave.
Roisín would like to receive news, releases and non-entertainment interview opportunities across politics, women’s safety, feminism, digital culture, mental health, spirituality and female/reproductive health. All with a focus on women in their 20s and early 30s.
