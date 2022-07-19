Harriet Hall confirmed as Features Director at Cosmopolitan UK
Cosmopolitan UK has appointed Harriet Hall as features director, working across print and digital. She covers topics such as women’s issues, politics, health, wellness, fitness, careers, parenting and relationships.
Harriet previously served as lifestyle editor for The Independent, and has also worked as head of digital features & presenter at Stylist.
