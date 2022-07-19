 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Harriet Hall confirmed as Features Director at Cosmopolitan UK

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
22 hours ago
Cosmopolitan UK has appointed Harriet Hall as features director, working across print and digital. She covers topics such as women’s issues, politics, health, wellness, fitness, careers, parenting and relationships.

Harriet previously served as lifestyle editor for The Independent, and has also worked as head of digital features & presenter at Stylist.

 

