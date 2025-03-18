Cosmopolitan UK editorial updates

It has been announced that Dusty Baxter-Wright has been promoted to acting site director at Cosmopolitan UK, covering Zoe Shenton‘s maternity leave.

Cosmopolitan UK has also appointed Grace Henry as acting entertainment & lifestyle director. Previously at Radio Times, Grace will oversee the Entertainment and Lifestyle strategy across print, digital and video at Cosmopolitan UK. Grace is interested in hearing about TV, film, music, books and interview opportunities, as well as food, drink, travel, horoscopes and interiors pitches.