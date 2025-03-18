 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Cosmopolitan UK editorial updates

Cosmopolitan
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

It has been announced that Dusty Baxter-Wright has been promoted to acting site director at Cosmopolitan UK, covering Zoe Shenton‘s maternity leave.

Cosmopolitan UK has also appointed Grace Henry as acting entertainment & lifestyle director. Previously at Radio Times, Grace will oversee the Entertainment and Lifestyle strategy across print, digital and video at Cosmopolitan UK. Grace is interested in hearing about TV, film, music, books and interview opportunities, as well as food, drink, travel, horoscopes and interiors pitches.

