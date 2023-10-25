 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance update: Sally Newall

Sally Newall
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Eliza‘s former acting editor Sally Newall is now available for commissions, shifts or a full-time position in lifestyle journalism. Prior to Eliza, Sally worked at Hearst Magazines leading a team of specialist shopping editors and writers working across 14 titles, including Good Housekeeping, ELLE, Red, Women’s Health, Harper’s Bazaar and Esquire, covering homes and gardens, health, fitness, sex, parenting and tech, as well as fashion and beauty. She was the founding editor of Indy Best, The Independent’s product review section and, now after 10 years working in affiliates, is also open to ecommerce strategy consulting opportunities. Sally can be reached at sally.newall@gmail.com or found on LinkedIn here.

