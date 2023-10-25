Freelance update: Sally Newall
Eliza‘s former acting editor Sally Newall is now available for commissions, shifts or a full-time position in lifestyle journalism. Prior to Eliza, Sally worked at Hearst Magazines leading a team of specialist shopping editors and writers working across 14 titles, including Good Housekeeping, ELLE, Red, Women’s Health, Harper’s Bazaar and Esquire, covering homes and gardens, health, fitness, sex, parenting and tech, as well as fashion and beauty. She was the founding editor of Indy Best, The Independent’s product review section and, now after 10 years working in affiliates, is also open to ecommerce strategy consulting opportunities. Sally can be reached at sally.newall@gmail.com or found on LinkedIn here.
