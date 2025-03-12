Charlotte Oliver starts at The Sun
News UK has appointed Charlotte Oliver as a features writer at The Sun, covering entertainment and showbiz, lifestyle and royalty, film and TV, personal wellness, arts and culture. Prior to this, she was a freelance journalist and a senior celebrity writer at Hearst publications: Red, Good Housekeeping, and Prima.
