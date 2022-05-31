 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Charlotte Oliver takes on senior celebrity writer at Hearst UK

Hearst Magazines UK 2017
By Andrew Strutt
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Hearst UK has hired Charlotte Oliver as a senior celebrity writer, working across Red magazineGood Housekeeping and Prima.

Charlotte covers all celebrity content and is interested in any relevant interview opportunities and feature ideas. She was previously deputy diary editor at The Mail on Sunday and can be found tweeting @charsoliver.

Charlotte Oliver Good Housekeeping Hearst UK Prima Red Magazine The Mail on Sunday

