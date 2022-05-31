Charlotte Oliver takes on senior celebrity writer at Hearst UK
Hearst UK has hired Charlotte Oliver as a senior celebrity writer, working across Red magazine, Good Housekeeping and Prima.
Charlotte covers all celebrity content and is interested in any relevant interview opportunities and feature ideas. She was previously deputy diary editor at The Mail on Sunday and can be found tweeting @charsoliver.
