Hearst Beauty editorial team updates

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
5 hours ago
Hearst has made a number of appointments within it’s beauty editorial team.

Lynne Hyland, previously beauty director at Reach plc magazines, has joined Hearst as beauty editor across Good Housekeeping, Red and Prima, working four days a week. Lynne would like to hear about product launches (as far ahead as possible), trends, treatments, experts and celebrity interview opportunities.

Anna Lao-Kaim has returned from maternity leave and is job-sharing the role of beauty editor across Good Housekeeping, Red and Prima with Fleur Fruzza. Both Anna and Fleur are working three days a week.

The rest of the lifestyle team remains the same, with Eve Cameron as group beauty director, Alexandra Friend as senior beauty editor, Phoebe-Jane Lee as beauty writer and Becky Topping as beauty intern.

