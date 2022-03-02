 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Update to the beauty team at Hearst UK

Hearst Magazines UK 2017
By Andrew Strutt
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Hearst UK Lifestyle division has announced an update to its beauty team across Good Housekeeping, Prima and Red magazine.

Gillian Davies, beauty editor, is now on maternity leave. Anna Lao-Kaim covers her role as acting beauty editor. In addition, Fleur Fruzza has joined the team as beauty editor.

Anna Lao-Kaim Fleur Fruzza Gillian Davies Good Housekeeping Hearst UK Prima Red Magazine

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Fleur Fruzza
  • Gillian Davies
  • Anna Lao-Kaim
  • Good Housekeeping
    60 contacts
  • Prima
    32 contacts
  • Red magazine
    50 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login