Update to the beauty team at Hearst UK
Hearst UK Lifestyle division has announced an update to its beauty team across Good Housekeeping, Prima and Red magazine.
Gillian Davies, beauty editor, is now on maternity leave. Anna Lao-Kaim covers her role as acting beauty editor. In addition, Fleur Fruzza has joined the team as beauty editor.
