Jodie Dunworth named shopping editor at Hearst UK

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
12 hours ago
Hearst UK has appointed Jodie Dunworth as shopping editor. She will be looking after Red Magazine‘s shopping section, as well as overseeing the shopping pages in Good Housekeeping and Prima Magazine. Jodie previously served as senior fashion assistant across the magazines.

