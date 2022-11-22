Ellen Scott moves to Stylist.co.uk from Metro
The Stylist Group has appointed Ellen Scott as a deputy digital editor at Stylist.co.uk. Prior to this, she was the lifestyle & weekend editor at Metro.co.uk.
Recent news related to Metro.co.uk or Stylist.co.uk
Recent news related to Ellen Scott
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ellen Scott
-
Metro.co.uk
133 contacts
-
Stylist.co.uk
24 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story