Ellen Scott moves to Stylist.co.uk from Metro

By Siergiej Miloczkin
11 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
The Stylist Group has appointed Ellen Scott as a deputy digital editor at Stylist.co.uk. Prior to this, she was the lifestyle & weekend editor at Metro.co.uk.

