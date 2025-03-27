 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance update: Faima Bakar

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Daily Mirror head of features Faima Bakar has left the title to go freelance.

Faima is now open to commissions covering news, lifestyle, showbiz and travel and can be contacted via email: Faima.bakar@gmail.com .

Please note that she is still working at Metro.co.uk in a freelance capacity and can be found via email on Faima.bakar@metro.co.uk.

