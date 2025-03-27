Freelance update: Faima Bakar
Daily Mirror head of features Faima Bakar has left the title to go freelance.
Faima is now open to commissions covering news, lifestyle, showbiz and travel and can be contacted via email: Faima.bakar@gmail.com .
Please note that she is still working at Metro.co.uk in a freelance capacity and can be found via email on Faima.bakar@metro.co.uk.
Recent news related to Freelance Journalists or Metro.co.uk
Recent news related to Faima Bakar
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Faima Bakar
-
Freelance Journalists
8907 contacts
-
Metro.co.uk
151 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story