Freelance update: Phoebe Harper
Former editor of local lifestyle magazine, Cambridge Edition, and the travel publication, Outlook Travel, Phoebe Harper has announce her transition to full-time freelance writing and editorial services.
Phoebe specialises in lifestyle, arts, culture, and travel stories across East Anglia, and is looking to connect with PR agencies and other contacts in the area. As a travel writer, Phoebe writes stories that showcase slow and sustainable travel experiences, especially within the UK.
She can be contacted via phoebemayharper@gmail.com.
