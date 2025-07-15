 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance update: Phoebe Harper

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
3 hours ago
Former editor of local lifestyle magazine, Cambridge Edition, and the travel publication, Outlook Travel, Phoebe Harper has announce her transition to full-time freelance writing and editorial services.

Phoebe specialises in lifestyle, arts, culture, and travel stories across East Anglia, and is looking to connect with PR agencies and other contacts in the area. As a travel writer, Phoebe writes stories that showcase slow and sustainable travel experiences, especially within the UK.

She can be contacted via phoebemayharper@gmail.com.

 

