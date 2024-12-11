 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Faima Bakar becomes Head of Features for the Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
Faima Bakar, previously a freelance writer, has been appointed head of features at Daily Mirror. Working across print and digital, she will be responsible for overseeing features in news, showbiz, lifestyle and travel.

Please note Faima is not currently taking commissions, and will update on X when she is ready.

