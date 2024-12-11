Faima Bakar becomes Head of Features for the Daily Mirror
Faima Bakar, previously a freelance writer, has been appointed head of features at Daily Mirror. Working across print and digital, she will be responsible for overseeing features in news, showbiz, lifestyle and travel.
Please note Faima is not currently taking commissions, and will update on X when she is ready.
Recent news related to Daily Mirror
Recent news related to Faima Bakar
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Faima Bakar
-
Daily Mirror
154 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story