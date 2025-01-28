Jamie Downham joins The Mirror from OK.co.uk
Jamie Downham, previously editor at OK.co.uk, has been appointed deputy assistant editor at Reach plc’s The Mirror. He will be working across all parts of the Mirror’s news operation, but his specialism will still be Showbiz.
