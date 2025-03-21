Milo Pope appointed TV Reporter at Metro.co.uk
Metro.co.uk has appointed Milo Pope as a TV Reporter. Milo will focus on securing exclusives with TV personalities and actors, as well as pitching engaging entertainment news.
Milo previously served as a news reporter at MailOnline.
