Michael Adams joins Radio Times from Metro.co.uk
Radio Times has appointed Michael Adams as soaps editor. He will lead and manage coverage of UK TV soaps, covering the latest news trends and producing news, interviews and features. Michael was previously soaps reporter at Metro.co.uk.
Recent news related to Metro.co.uk or Radio Times
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Michael Adams
-
Metro.co.uk
153 contacts
-
Radio Times
28 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story