 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Michael Adams joins Radio Times from Metro.co.uk

Radio Times
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Radio Times has appointed Michael Adams as soaps editor. He will lead and manage coverage of UK TV soaps, covering the latest news trends and producing news, interviews and features. Michael was previously soaps reporter at Metro.co.uk.

Michael Adams Radio Times

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Michael Adams
  • Metro.co.uk
    153 contacts
  • Radio Times
    28 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login