Olivia Stringer appointed Senior Digital Reporter for SWNS

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
12 hours ago
SWNS has appointed Olivia Stringer as a senior digital reporter. Olivia will be mainly covering human interest and real life stories on lifestyle, health, parenting and travel.

Olivia joins from her digital reporter role at Fabulous and has also previously served as SEO reporter for Metro.co.uk.

