Charlotte Minter joins Metro.co.uk as TV Reporter
Metro.co.uk has appointed Charlotte Minter as TV Reporter. Charlotte will be working cross-platform, writing articles, making videos, and conducting interviews around all things TV-related. She is particularly interested in documentaries, reality TV, and British comedies.
