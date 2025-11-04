 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Charlotte Minter joins Metro.co.uk as TV Reporter

Metro.co.uk
By Helen Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Metro.co.uk has appointed Charlotte Minter as TV Reporter. Charlotte will be working cross-platform, writing articles, making videos, and conducting interviews around all things TV-related. She is particularly interested in documentaries, reality TV, and British comedies.

 

 

