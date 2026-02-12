 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
James Besanvalle joins PA Media

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 hours ago
PA Media has appointed James Besanvalle as Real-Life Features Writer. James will be responsible for sourcing, interviewing, and writing up features that have a compelling human interest angle and a case study at the heart. Covering topics such as health, true crime, and relationships.

James joins after previously serving as an assistant opinion and first-person editor at Metro.co.uk.

 

