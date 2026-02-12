James Besanvalle joins PA Media
PA Media has appointed James Besanvalle as Real-Life Features Writer. James will be responsible for sourcing, interviewing, and writing up features that have a compelling human interest angle and a case study at the heart. Covering topics such as health, true crime, and relationships.
James joins after previously serving as an assistant opinion and first-person editor at Metro.co.uk.
Recent news related to Metro.co.uk or PA Media
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
James Besanvalle
-
Metro.co.uk
150 contacts
-
PA Media
172 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story