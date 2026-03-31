PA Media announces new US Editor based in Washington, D.C.

PA Media has announced the appointment of Nick Lester as its US editor. Based in Washington D.C., the new role re-establishes an on-the-ground presence in the US, ensuring PA’s reporting remains timely, relevant and sharply focused for UK and Ireland audiences.

Nick takes up the position of US editor after many years as PA’s chief house of lords correspondent, where he combined authoritative political reporting with a deep understanding of parliamentary process and political institutions.

Nick will deliver daily coverage of the Trump administration at a critical juncture for global news and politics, and at a time when international focus is firmly on the White House and the direction of American politics. He will work closely with PA’s Westminster political team, as well as colleagues across sport and news, including in the lead-up to and during the World Cup in the US, Mexico, and Canada later this year.