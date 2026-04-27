Laura Harding named entertainment editor at PA Media
PA Media has appointed Laura Harding as entertainment editor. She will lead PA’s entertainment team, providing showbiz content, arts stories and important media coverage.
Laura was previously deputy entertainment editor at PA Media, covering arts and entertainment. Her appointment follows the departure of Kerri-Ann Roper who moved to LADbible Group earlier this month.
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