Role change for Maicey Navarro Griffiths at Metro.co.uk
Metro.co.uk has appointed Maicey Navarro Griffiths as a lifestyle reporter, covering lifestyle, and specialising in real life. Maicey previously served as a first-person and opinion commissioning editor on the DMG Media national press website.
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Maicey Navarro Griffiths
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