Promotion for Andrew Gaudion at Metro.co.uk
Metro.co.uk has appointed Andrew Gaudion as deputy head of audience optimisation, working as part of the audience team. Andrew’s role involves writing pieces, crafting pitches, editing, managing the SEO desk, creating traffic reports and helping develop strategies, with a particular focus on the Entertainment desk. He also continues to write film and TV reviews as well as host ‘Ramblin: An Amblin Podcast‘.
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Andrew Gaudion
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Metro.co.uk
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Ramblin: An Amblin (Podcast)
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