 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Tamar Riley to take up newly created portfolio managing director role at Immediate Media

Immediate Media
By Andrew Strutt
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Immediate Media has appointed Tamar Riley as portfolio managing director.

Tamar will have overall strategic leadership for Immediate’s Food & Wellness, Knowledge and Entertainment portfolios, including Good Food, Radio Times and HistoryExtra, as well as Immediate’s Central Content Strategy function. She was previously CEO at The Standard and will join Immediate in early March.

Good Food HistoryExtra Immediate Media Radio Times Tamar Riley The Standard

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Good Food
    25 contacts
  • History Extra
    8 contacts
  • Radio Times
    28 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login