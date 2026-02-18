Tamar Riley to take up newly created portfolio managing director role at Immediate Media
Immediate Media has appointed Tamar Riley as portfolio managing director.
Tamar will have overall strategic leadership for Immediate’s Food & Wellness, Knowledge and Entertainment portfolios, including Good Food, Radio Times and HistoryExtra, as well as Immediate’s Central Content Strategy function. She was previously CEO at The Standard and will join Immediate in early March.
