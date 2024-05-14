 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Freelance update: Jamie Healy

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Radio Times chief sub editor Jamie Healy has left the title to go freelance.

Jamie is looking for freelance opportunities as well as full-time roles. His knowledge base is primarily in movies and music, but he has also written extensively on other topics, including travel and fashion.

Freelance Journalist Jamie Healy Radio Times

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Jamie Healy
  • Freelance Journalists
    8772 contacts
  • Radio Times
    29 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login