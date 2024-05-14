Freelance update: Jamie Healy
Radio Times chief sub editor Jamie Healy has left the title to go freelance.
Jamie is looking for freelance opportunities as well as full-time roles. His knowledge base is primarily in movies and music, but he has also written extensively on other topics, including travel and fashion.
