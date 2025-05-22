Freelance update: Rachael Hesno
Prolific North deputy editor Rachael Hesno has left the title to go freelance.
Rachael specialises in tech, culture and music but beyond that she will be free to do news shifts/features from June 2025 onwards. She will also continue to do features one day per week at Prolific North as a freelance journalist.
Recent news related to Freelance Journalists or Prolific North
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Rachael Hesno
-
Freelance Journalists
8924 contacts
-
Prolific North
6 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story