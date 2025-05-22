 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Freelance update: Rachael Hesno

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Prolific North deputy editor Rachael Hesno has left the title to go freelance.

Rachael specialises in tech, culture and music but beyond that she will be free to do news shifts/features from June 2025 onwards. She will also continue to do features one day per week at Prolific North as a freelance journalist.

Freelance Journalist Prolific North Rachael Hesno

