News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Metro.co.uk editorial updates announced

Metro.co.uk
By Helen Wilson
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Metro.co.uk entertainment editor and assistant editor Lucy Mapstone will be starting maternity leave on 7 March. Alicia Adejobi, previously deputy entertainment editor at the National press title, will cover as acting entertainment editor.

Metro.co.uk has also appointed Alana Anderson as deputy entertainment editor.  Alana will be covering showbiz, TV, film and music.  She was previously features editor and deputy news editor at OK! Magazine.

