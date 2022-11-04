Alicia Adejobi promoted to Deputy Entertainment Editor at Metro.co.uk
DMG Media has appointed Alicia Adejobi as a deputy entertainment editor at Metro.co.uk, where she covers all things entertainment, showbiz and TV. Prior to this, she served as the assistant entertainment editor at the outlet.
