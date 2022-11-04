 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Alicia Adejobi promoted to Deputy Entertainment Editor at Metro.co.uk

Metro.co.uk
By Siergiej Miloczkin
10 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

DMG Media has appointed Alicia Adejobi as a deputy entertainment editor at Metro.co.uk, where she covers all things entertainment, showbiz and TV. Prior to this, she served as the assistant entertainment editor at the outlet.

Alicia Adejobi DMG Media Metro.co.uk

