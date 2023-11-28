Tanyel Mustafa joins Refinery29
Refinery29 has appointed Tanyel Mustafa as senior writer, covering lifestyle.
Tanyel joined on 27 November from her lifestyle reporter role at Metro.co.uk. She previously worked as a freelance writer and as a SEO reporter at The Sun Online.
Tanyel is particularly interested in issues affecting women and non-binary people, including topics on health, wellbeing, relationships, careers and trends. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @TanyelMustafa.
