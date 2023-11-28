 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Tanyel Mustafa joins Refinery29

Refinery29
By Martina Losi
11 hours ago
Refinery29 has appointed Tanyel Mustafa as senior writer, covering lifestyle.

Tanyel joined on 27 November from her lifestyle reporter role at Metro.co.uk. She previously worked as a freelance writer and as a SEO reporter at The Sun Online.

Tanyel is particularly interested in issues affecting women and non-binary people, including topics on health, wellbeing, relationships, careers and trends. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @TanyelMustafa.

