Tanyel Mustafa joins Refinery29

Refinery29 has appointed Tanyel Mustafa as senior writer, covering lifestyle.

Tanyel joined on 27 November from her lifestyle reporter role at Metro.co.uk. She previously worked as a freelance writer and as a SEO reporter at The Sun Online.

Tanyel is particularly interested in issues affecting women and non-binary people, including topics on health, wellbeing, relationships, careers and trends. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @TanyelMustafa.