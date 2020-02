Hearst UK’s beauty intern Tanyel Mustafa will be leaving on 20 February to go freelance.

Tanyel is currently working across Prima, Good Housekeeping and Red magazine and she has been interning for the past year across print and digital. Her freelance work will cover beauty, wellbeing and lifestyle and she will also be available for shift work and desk cover.

She can be contacted via tanyel21@gmail.com, tweets @tanyelm_ and is on Instagram @tanyeledit.