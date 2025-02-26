The London Standard appoints Jordan Platt as Social and SEO Editor
The London Standard has appointed Jordan Platt as social and SEO editor. Jordan will be covering social output across all platforms for both editorial and video content. He was previously head of social at metro.co.uk.
