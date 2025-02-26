 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
The London Standard appoints Jordan Platt as Social and SEO Editor

The London Standard
By Helen Wilson
2 days ago
The London Standard has appointed Jordan Platt as social and SEO editor. Jordan will be covering social output across all platforms for both editorial and video content.  He was previously head of social at metro.co.uk.

