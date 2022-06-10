Jordan Platt promoted to Head of Social at Metro and Metro.co.uk
Metro has promoted Jordan Platt to the position of head of social, for both online and print. He is responsible for managing the Metro’s social media team, developing social media strategies, and curating its social platforms and channels.
Recent news related to Metro or Metro.co.uk
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Jordan Platt
-
Metro
89 contacts
-
Metro.co.uk
120 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story