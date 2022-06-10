 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Jordan Platt promoted to Head of Social at Metro and Metro.co.uk

Metro.co.uk
By Siergiej Miloczkin
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Metro has promoted Jordan Platt to the position of head of social, for both online and print. He is responsible for managing the Metro’s social media team, developing social media strategies, and curating its social platforms and channels.

Jordan Platt Metro Metro.co.uk

