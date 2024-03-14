James Cunningham promoted to homes and gardens editor at Good Housekeeping UK
Good Housekeeping UK has appointed James Cunningham as homes and gardens editor to focus on leading the houses, decorating and gardening content in print and online. He also has a news page every month in print.
James previously served as style and interiors editor for Hearst Homes & Lifestyle.
