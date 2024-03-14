 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

James Cunningham promoted to homes and gardens editor at Good Housekeeping UK

Good Housekeeping
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Good Housekeeping UK has appointed James Cunningham as homes and gardens editor to focus on leading the houses, decorating and gardening content in print and online. He also has a news page every month in print.

James previously served as style and interiors editor for Hearst Homes & Lifestyle.

Good Housekeeping UK Hearst James Cunningham

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • James Cunningham
  • Good Housekeeping
    53 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login