Editorial updates at Hearst UK Homes team

By Amy Wilson
58 mins ago
news@responsesource.com
Hearst Magazines UK 2017

Hearst UK has confirmed promotions and title changes across the Homes team to create a more collaborative approach to the content produced across the lifestyle and homes brands. Titles include Country Living, House Beautiful, Good Housekeeping, Red and Prima.

Hearst has made the following promotions:

Alaina Binks has been promoted from deputy home and style editor to homes and crafts editor.

James Cunningham has been promoted from homes and gardens writer to deputy homes & interiors editor.

Alicia Ford has been promoted from junior features writer to lifestyle and shopping writer.

Daisy Bendall has been promoted from her intern role to homes and style assistant.

Joseph Bentley is now deputy chief sub-editor in the Lifestyle production hub.

Charlotte Page is now senior sub-editor in the Lifestyle production hub.

 

The title changes  are as follows:

Ben Kendrick is now group homes & style director.

Carolyn Bailey is group homes & gardens director.

Sarah Keadys role is now group style & interiors director.

Amy Neason has been made deputy style & interiors editor.

Vicky Carlisle is now executive editor.

