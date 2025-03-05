Megan Geall Promoted To Senior Homes & Lifestyle Writer At Good Housekeeping

Good Housekeeping have promoted Megan Geall from homes writer to senior homes and lifestyle writer.

In this role Megan will be writing product reviews based off testing results from the Good Housekeeping Institute as well as managing the day-to-day running of the homes vertical at the GHI. She will mainly be covering homes, gardens, and sleep products, but will also cover fitness/wellness reviews on occasion. PRs can send products for consideration via email but please bear in mind that planning is done between one and three months ahead.