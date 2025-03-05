 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Megan Geall Promoted To Senior Homes & Lifestyle Writer At Good Housekeeping

Good-Housekeeping
By Christina Pirilla
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Good Housekeeping have promoted Megan Geall from homes writer to senior homes and lifestyle writer.

In this role Megan will be writing product reviews based off testing results from the Good Housekeeping Institute as well as managing the day-to-day running of the homes vertical at the GHI. She will mainly be covering homes, gardens, and sleep products, but will also cover fitness/wellness reviews on occasion. PRs can send products for consideration via email but please bear in mind that planning is done between one and three months ahead.

Good Housekeeping Good Housekeeping Institute Megan Geall

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Megan Geall
  • Good Housekeeping
    41 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login