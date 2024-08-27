 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Role change for Bethan Rose Jenkins at Good Housekeeping

Good-Housekeeping
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Bethan Rose Jenkins has been promoted from Assistant Features Editor to Deputy Features Editor at lifestyle magazine Good Housekeeping.

In this role, Bethan will continue writing, editing & commissioning across print & digital, from reactive news & opinion pieces to inspiring stories & interview profiles.

Bethan Rose Jenkins Good Housekeeping

