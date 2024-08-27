Role change for Bethan Rose Jenkins at Good Housekeeping
Bethan Rose Jenkins has been promoted from Assistant Features Editor to Deputy Features Editor at lifestyle magazine Good Housekeeping.
In this role, Bethan will continue writing, editing & commissioning across print & digital, from reactive news & opinion pieces to inspiring stories & interview profiles.
Recent news related to Good Housekeeping
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Bethan Rose Jenkins
-
Good Housekeeping
52 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story