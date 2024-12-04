Updates at Good Housekeeping

 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Good-Housekeeping
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Bethan Rose Jenkins has been promoted to features editor at Good Housekeeping UK. Previously deputy features editor at Good Housekeeping, Bethan will now oversee writing, commissioning and editing lifestyle features as well as daily news across print and digital.

Sarah Maber and Hattie Garlick have now started as the news and features directors at Good Housekeeping UK.  Please contact them with any news, lifestyle or health content ideas. Both of them hold the title, ‘News and Features Director.”.

 

Bethan Rose Jenkins Good Housekeeping Hattie Garlick Sarah Maber

