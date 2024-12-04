Updates at Good Housekeeping
Bethan Rose Jenkins has been promoted to features editor at Good Housekeeping UK. Previously deputy features editor at Good Housekeeping, Bethan will now oversee writing, commissioning and editing lifestyle features as well as daily news across print and digital.
Sarah Maber and Hattie Garlick have now started as the news and features directors at Good Housekeeping UK. Please contact them with any news, lifestyle or health content ideas. Both of them hold the title, ‘News and Features Director.”.
