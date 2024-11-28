Freelance update: Georgie D’Arcy Coles
Good Housekeeping recipe developer & food writer Georgie D’Arcy Coles has left the title to go freelance.
Georgie is available for freelance commissions in food styling, recipe writing, and content creation, as well as writing across food, travel, women’s lifestyle, health, and wellbeing.
