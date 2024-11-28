 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Freelance update: Georgie D’Arcy Coles

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Good Housekeeping recipe developer & food writer Georgie D’Arcy Coles has left the title to go freelance.

Georgie is available for freelance commissions in food styling, recipe writing, and content creation, as well as writing across food, travel, women’s lifestyle, health, and wellbeing.

Freelance Journalist Georgie D'Arcy Coles Good Housekeeping

