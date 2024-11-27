 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Role change for Corin Ripley at Good Housekeeping

Good-Housekeeping
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
21 hours ago
Corin Ripley has been promoted from Fashion Assistant to Junior Fashion Editor at Hearst’s lifestyle magazine Good Housekeeping.

In her new role, Corin will be curating shopping content, writing fashion articles and styling shoots across both print and digital.

Corin Ripley Good Housekeeping

