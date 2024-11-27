Role change for Corin Ripley at Good Housekeeping
Corin Ripley has been promoted from Fashion Assistant to Junior Fashion Editor at Hearst’s lifestyle magazine Good Housekeeping.
In her new role, Corin will be curating shopping content, writing fashion articles and styling shoots across both print and digital.
