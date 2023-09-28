Aleksha McLoughlin joins Dexerto as e-commerce editor
Dexerto (UK) has appointed Aleksha McLoughlin as e-commerce editor, covering technology and videogames.
Aleksha joins from her hardware editor role at TechRadar Gaming, and can be found tweeting @Aleksha_McLo.
Recent news related to Dexerto (UK) or TechRadar Gaming
Recent news related to Aleksha McLoughlin
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Aleksha McLoughlin
-
Dexerto (UK)
1 contacts
-
TechRadar Gaming
1 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story