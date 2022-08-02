Freelance update: Aleksha McLoughlin
GamesRadar+ hardware editor Aleksha McLoughlin has left the title to go freelance.
Aleksha writes primarily about technology but also covers how to watch content and any features, news, and reviews that she can do in a professional capacity.
She can be contacted via alekshamcloughlin@outlook.com.
