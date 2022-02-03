Julian Benson takes up editor-in-chief role at TechRadar Gaming
TechRadar Gaming has appointed Julian Benson as editor-in-chief.
Julian joined on 31 January and was previously snapchat editor at GAMINGBible. He can be found tweeting @jBenson.
Recent news related to Julian Benson
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Julian Benson
-
GAMINGbible
4 contacts
-
TechRadar Gaming
4 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story