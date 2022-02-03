 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News

Julian Benson takes up editor-in-chief role at TechRadar Gaming

TechRadar gaming
By Andrew Strutt
27 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

TechRadar Gaming has appointed Julian Benson as editor-in-chief.

Julian joined on 31 January and was previously snapchat editor at GAMINGBible. He can be found tweeting @jBenson.

Recent news related to Julian Benson

Julian Benson joins LADbible Group

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Julian Benson
  • GAMINGbible
    4 contacts
  • TechRadar Gaming
    4 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login