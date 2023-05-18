 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jake Tucker starts as editor-in-chief at TechRadar Gaming

By Amy Wilson
14 hours ago
TechRadar Gaming has appointed Jake Tucker as editor-in-chief. Jake will be overseeing the end-to-end gaming editorial of the site, covering gaming hardware, consoles and PC gaming.

Jack was previously commissioning editor, video games at NME and can be found tweeting @_JakeTucker.

