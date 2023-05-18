Jake Tucker starts as editor-in-chief at TechRadar Gaming
TechRadar Gaming has appointed Jake Tucker as editor-in-chief. Jake will be overseeing the end-to-end gaming editorial of the site, covering gaming hardware, consoles and PC gaming.
Jack was previously commissioning editor, video games at NME and can be found tweeting @_JakeTucker.
Recent news related to NME or TechRadar Gaming
Recent news related to Jake Tucker
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Jake Tucker
-
NME
19 contacts
-
TechRadar Gaming
2 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story