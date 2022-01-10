Audience Writer Julia Banim appointed for Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror has appointed Julia Banim as audience writer and is keen to hear about any human interest stories that would work for the site.
Julia has joined from her journalist role at UNILAD/LADbible Group, and has also previously served as web content writer and researcher for Idox Grants.
Recent news related to Daily Mirror, Mirror Online or UNILAD
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Julia Banim
-
Daily Mirror
207 contacts
-
Mirror Online
179 contacts
-
UNILAD
5 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story