News / National and Regional Press

Audience Writer Julia Banim appointed for Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
20 hours ago
Daily Mirror has appointed Julia Banim as audience writer and is keen to hear about any human interest stories that would work for the site.

Julia has joined from her journalist role at UNILAD/LADbible Group, and has also previously served as web content writer and researcher for Idox Grants.

 

Daily Mirror Julia Banim LADbible Group UNILAD

